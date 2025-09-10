Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Records eight tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over New Orleans.
Thompson started at safety next to Budda Baker and played all 75 defensive snaps. Thompson started all 15 regular-season games in which he appeared last season, finishing with 98 tackles (61 solo), three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
