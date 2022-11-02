Thompson notched six tackles during Sunday's 34-26 loss at Minnesota.
Prior to the Cardinals' last two games, Thompson has had practice limitations due to a hamstring issue, but he was able to suit up on both occasions. With 51 tackles on the season, he's among three of the team's defensive players (also, Budda Baker and Zaven Collins) with at least 50 through eight games, putting him on pace to reach the century mark for the second year in a row. Thompson will aim to keep it up Sunday versus the Seahawks, against whom he had seven tackles back in Week 6.
