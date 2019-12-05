Play

Thompson has a concussion and was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson exited Sunday's loss to the Rams with a head injury, and it's now confirmed he suffered a concussion. The 21-year-old will have to fully clear the concussion protocol before seeing game action.

