Thompson compiled seven tackles, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Rams.

Thompson sits one behind Budda Baker for the team lead in tackles, 26-27, and the former's fumble recovery Sunday was the direct result of the latter forcing the ball out of L.A. running back Cam Akers' hands. Thompson and Baker thus are the safest IDP plays for the Cardinals on a weekly basis, with both on pace for 145-plus tackles for a 17-game slate.