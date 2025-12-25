Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Returns to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Thompson managed to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury during the Week 14 loss to the Rams. The 27-year-old should resume his role as the team's starting strong safety should he manage to suit up for Sunday's matchup versus the Bengals.
