Thompson (hamstring) has been deemed out from playing Week 7 versus the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson injured his hamstring Week 5 against Cincinnati, and he wasn't able to play in last Sunday's matchup with the Rams. He'll now miss a second straight contest after sitting out every practice this week. Budda Baker (hamstring) is questionable to return from IR for Sunday's game, but if he's not ready yet, Andre Chachere could again see increased work.