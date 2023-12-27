Thompson recorded five tackles (four solo) while intercepting a pass and deflecting three others in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bears.

Thompson had one of his best days in pass defense Sunday, securing his fourth interception of the year, picking off Justin Fields in the fourth quarter. The strong safety has now compiled 73 tackles, including a sack, while also adding the four interceptions, eight pass deflections and a forced fumble over 13 contests in 2023.