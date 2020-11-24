Thompson is expected to miss a game or two after injury his ankle in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Thompson missed five games with an ankle injury earlier this season, and he aggravated the injury against the Seahawks. The team doesn't believe he'll require another IR stint, but a two-week absence is on the table. Until the second-year safety returns, Chris Banjo is slated to start at safety alongside Budda Baker.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Dealing with injury in ankle again•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Leaves with leg injury•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Back on active roster•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Designated to return from IR•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Not practicing Wednesday•