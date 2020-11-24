Thompson is expected to miss a game or two after injury his ankle in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thompson missed five games with an ankle injury earlier this season, and he aggravated the injury against the Seahawks. The team doesn't believe he'll require another IR stint, but a two-week absence is on the table. Until the second-year safety returns, Chris Banjo is slated to start at safety alongside Budda Baker.