Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson will miss a third straight game and isn't making much progress in his recovery, as he didn't practice all week. His next opportunity to play will be a home matchup against the Eagles in Week 14. Chris Banjo is expected to start at strong safety in Week 14 after he registered 10 tackles in Thompson's place last week against the Rams.