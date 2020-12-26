Thompson (ankle) has been deemed inactive for Saturday's game against the 49ers.
Thompson's confirmed Week 16 absence marks the 22-year-old's 11th of the season, aligning Chris Banjo for a potential third start in four games at the strong safety spot. The Washington State product missed just one game all of last season after the Cardinals selected him with a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft.
