Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Solid outing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson tallied six tackles (three solo) in the Cardinals' loss versus the Colts on Sunday.
Thompson has now recorded six or more tackles in five of his first six appearances this season. The 27-year-old has racked up 43 tackles (24 solos) and will look to add to his totals in the team's Week 7 matchup versus Green Bay.
