Thompson recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 24-10 win at Pittsburgh.
Thompson tallied seven-plus tackles for the third game in a row and the fifth time this season in Week 13. He's actually had a down year so far compared to his past two seasons, but he'll still be on the fringe of the IDP radar after Arizona's bye in Week 14 thanks to his consistent every-down role.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Will suit up•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Questionable to play at Pittsburgh•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Gets back to practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Picks off another pass•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Will play Week 12•