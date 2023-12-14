Thompson (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson was dealing with a rib injury leading up to Week 13 against the Steelers. He appears to have picked up the toe injury sometime between then and the end of the Cardinals' Week 14 bye week. He'll have two more practices to ramp up his participation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
