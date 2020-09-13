Thompson left Sunday's game at San Francisco due to an ankle injury.
The Cardinals don't have an obvious candidate to replace Thompson at strong safety, as the only active safeties other than stud Budda Baker are special teamers Chris Banjo and Charles Washington. Perhaps rookie Isaiah Simmons will get some reps, but he was burned on Raheem Mostert's 76-yard TD and started the ensuing defensive possession on the sideline. In any case, Thompson is questionable to return.
