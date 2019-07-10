Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Taken in supplemental draft

The Cardinals selected Thompson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Thompson started at safety in each of his 39 games for Washington State, piling up 190 tackles (121 solo), 17 passes defended, six interceptions, five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He'll now compete for a depth role in Arizona, where Budda Baker and D.J. Swearinger are expected to man the starting spots. The competition includes 2019 fifth-round pick Deionte Thompson and 2017 sixth-round pick Rudy Ford. The Cardinals' latest addition planned to stay at WSU for his senior season, only pivoting to the NFL after a violation of NCAA rules made him ineligible for 2019.