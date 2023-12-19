Thompson notched six tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 45-29 loss to the 49ers.

Thompson has racked up six-plus tackles in each of his last four appearances, bringing his totals to 68 tackles (52 solo), five pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble across 12 appearances. He can be considered a fringe fantasy option in IDP formats heading into a Week 16 matchup against the turnover-prone Bears.