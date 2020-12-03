Thompson (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph predicted that Thompson would miss "a game or two" after hurting his ankle in Week 11 against the Seahawks. Thompson already sat out last week's loss to the Patriots, and a DNP to start the weeks supports the notion that he's in danger of missing a consecutive game. Chris Banjo will continue to handle the first-team practice reps at strong safety until Thompson returns.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Set to miss more time•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Dealing with injury in ankle again•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Leaves with leg injury•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Back on active roster•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Designated to return from IR•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Heads to injured reserve•