Thompson (ankle) has been labeled questionable heading into Saturday's game against San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The second-year man has struggled to stay on the field this season, posting a total of four starts. An ankle injury kept Thompson on injured reserve for much of September and October, and upon his Week 9 return, he was only capable of mustering three appearances before being shelved once again. The same ankle continues to beleaguer Thompson, but at least he was able to register a trio of limited sessions this week, providing hope for a Week 16 appearance.