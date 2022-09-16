Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Thompson (toe) will be a game-time decision for Week 2, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson participated in practice Friday after sitting out the day before, so whether he'll be able to suit up Sunday at Las Vegas feels like a flip of a coin. If he can't go, Deionte Thompson will be in line to start alongside Budda Baker.
