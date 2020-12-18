Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Thompson has yet to practice since suffering this ankle injury back in Week 11. Chris Banjo has been starting in Thompson's place, a trend that is expected to continue in Week 15.
