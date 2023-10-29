Thompson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but is good to go for Sunday after putting in limited practice sessions during the week. He'll resume his spot as the starting strong safety opposite free safety Budda Baker.
