Thompson (toe) carries no injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Thompson finished the week strong as a full participant in Friday's practice and is good to go for Sunday's NFC West clash. He has 62 tackles (47 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble over 11 games this season.
