Thompson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Rams.
Thompson was injured in last week's loss to the Bengals. Prior to exiting, he'd missed just two defensive snaps all season. Through five starts, Thompson has 26 tackles, two TFLs, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. K'Von Wallace and Andre Chachere should handle safety duties against the Rams.
