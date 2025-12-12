Thompson (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson logged consecutive DNPs to begin the Cardinals' week of practice due to a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. The Washington State product has appeared in all 13 of Arizona's games thus far, recording 81 total tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. While he's out for Week 15, Kitan Crawford is expected to operate as one of Arizona's top safeties.