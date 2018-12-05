Cardinals' Jalen Tolliver: Added to active roster
The Cardinals promoted Tolliver to the active roster Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
This will be Tolliver's second stint on Arizona's 53-man roster, though the rookie has yet to appear in a game for the squad. With Christian Kirk on injured reserve, Tolliver will provide depth to a lacking receiving corps.
