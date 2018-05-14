Cardinals' Jalen Tolliver: Signing contract with Arizona

Tolliver has signed a contract with the Cardinals, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Tolliver (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) went undrafted out of Arkansas-Monticello this spring, but he's nonetheless a high-upside addition who already possesses impressive ball skills and an NFL-ready frame. However, he could be in store for a rough transition to the pro level coming from a Division II school. Tolliver is likely competing with four other receivers for one potential roster spot in Arizona.