Cardinals' Jalen Tolliver: Signing contract with Arizona
Tolliver has signed a contract with the Cardinals, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Tolliver (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) went undrafted out of Arkansas-Monticello this spring, but he's nonetheless a high-upside addition who already possesses impressive ball skills and an NFL-ready frame. However, he could be in store for a rough transition to the pro level coming from a Division II school. Tolliver is likely competing with four other receivers for one potential roster spot in Arizona.
