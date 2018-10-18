Cardinals' Jamar Taylor: Active Thursday
Taylor (back) is active for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Taylor appears to have fully recovered from a lingering back injury, and will suit up against the Broncos. The starting cornerback will attempt to contain the Case Keenum-led passing attack.
