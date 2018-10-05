Taylor (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Taylor has been a decent defensive asset for the Cardinals through four games, making 13 solo tackles. If he can't go, Bene Benewikere (neck) will slot in as a starter if he's healthy. If both can't go, expect Brandon Williams to see starter reps.

