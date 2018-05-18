The Browns are finalizing a trade to send Taylor to the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cleveland revamped the cornerback position this offseason with the free agent signings of E.J. Gaines and TJ Carrie, and also drafted Denzel Ward No. 4 overall in last month, leaving Taylor potentially buried on the depth chart. The team was working on trading him throughout the draft but were unable to find an agreement until now. The Cardinals' cornerback group behind Patrick Peterson features little in terms of established talent, which puts Taylor in prime position to earn a starting role. The 27-year-old appeared in 31 games (29 starts) for the Browns over the past two seasons, accruing 119 tackles, 23 passes defensed and three interceptions, although he did not record an interception in 2017.