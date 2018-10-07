Cardinals' Jamar Taylor: Will play Sunday
Taylor (back) is active for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
Taylor exited the Cardinals' Week 4 contest early due to a back injury, but appears to have fully recovered. Expect the starting right cornerback to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday.
