Cardinals' James Conner: Advances past injuries

Conner (foot/ankle) participated in practice Thursday, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, Conner has recovered fully from the ankle injury that limited him to three regular-season games in 2025, though it's possible he'll be eased back in as training camp rolls along. The 31-year-old returns to a crowded Arizona backfield that now includes first-rounder Jeremiyah Love and free agent addition Tyler Allgeier, as well as 2024 third-rounder Trey Benson. With Love and Allgeier destined to see their share of touches, Conner doesn't appear to have a clear path to steady volume in 2026, though that could change if injuries hit.