The Cardinals and Conner agreed to a restructured contract Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The details of the revisions are not yet public, but the move ensures that Conner will be in Arizona for the 2026 season. The veteran running back was limited to just three regular-season games in 2025 before suffering a foot injury in September that required season-ending surgery. Assuming he's healthy for the start of next season, Conner should operate as the Cardinals' RB1 while Trey Benson (knee) serves as the top backup option in the backfield.