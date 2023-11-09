Conner (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Conner now has managed back-to-back capped sessions since the Cardinals designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday. He's missed the minimum four games that he must stay on IR, but the team doesn't have to make a decision regarding his activation from that list until Saturday afternoon. In the end, how Conner is listed on Friday's practice report could unveil whether he has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Falcons. Meanwhile, fellow running back Emari Demercado hasn't practiced the last two weeks, leaving Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones as Arizona's only healthy backfield options on its active roster.