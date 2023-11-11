Conner (knee) was activated off injured reserve and is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Conner is still technically listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but by all accounts it appears as if the starting running back will be the main ballcarrier come Sunday. With Emari Demercardo (toe) out the runway appears open for the veteran back to receive his full workload right from the jump. The Cardinals will be getting back not one, but two critical offensive pieces come Sunday as Kyler Murray (knee) will also make his season debut.