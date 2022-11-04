Conner (ribs), a likely game-time decision, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The designation was inevitable once coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that he considers Conner a game-time decision ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff with their NFC West avian rivals. It's a sign of progress after Conner was ruled out on the final injury report last week, his third consecutive absence since hurting his ribs in a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. With Darrel Williams (hip) on injured reserve, the Cardinals will rely on Keaontay Ingram as the backup to Eno Benjamin if Conner misses a fourth straight game this Sunday.