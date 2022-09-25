Conner (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner was knocked out of the Cardinals' Week 2 win at Las Vegas with an ankle injury, which kept him to limited practices Thursday and Friday in advance of Sunday's contest. Coach Kliff Kingsbury termed Conner a game-time decision, and after a pregame workout he'll be available to Arizona's backfield. Typically, Conner would dominate the touches afforded the team's running backs, but Kingsbury may opt for a rare timeshare of sorts between Conner, Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin. As a result, it's tough to forecast exactly how much work Conner may receive this weekend.