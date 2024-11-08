Conner (finger) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Conner was a full practice participant Friday after limited showings the previous two days. He should be fine to handle his usual role, which entails the upside for 20-plus touches in close games. Conner has at least 10 touches in every game this season, including 21-plus in four of the past five weeks.