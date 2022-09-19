Conner (ankle) is not expected to be dealing with a severe injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Conner picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's overtime win against the Raiders, but it looks like he may be able to avoid a lengthy recovery timeline. His chances of playing Week 3 versus the Rams will likely depend on the extent of his practice activity, so Conner's status will need to be monitored going forward. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams would stand to handle increased reps if Conner does miss time or suit up while limited.