Conner (ribs) is active for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
The Cardinals are welcoming back Conner for the first time since Week 5, when he suffered a rib injury that forced three consecutive absences. He was limited in practice for the entirety of Week 9 prep, and his availability Sunday was contingent on a pregame warmup, so there's a chance he operates in a timeshare with Eno Benjamin and, to a lesser extent, rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram in his return to action. On the season, Conner has averaged 3.7 yards on his 54 carries, hauled in 14 of 19 targets and scored one rushing touchdown in parts of five games.
