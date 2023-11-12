Conner (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After missing the minimum four games on injured reserve and getting activated Saturday, Conner will make his first appearance since Week 5, when he initially sustained a knee injury. He's a good bet to regain a majority share of the Cardinals backfield considering Emari Demercado (toe) is sidelined and Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones are the only competitors for snaps. In his four healthy appearances this season, Conner took 70 touches for 348 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs.