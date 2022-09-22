Conner (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Conner left the Cardinals' eventual Week 2 win in Las Vegas with an ankle injury that sidelined him at Wednesday's session. Now that he's back on the field, he's giving himself a chance to miss no more time as a result of the issue. Still, Friday's practice report could leave him with a designation entering the weekend. If Conner is limited or out Sunday against the Rams, Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin likely would split the touches out of Arizona's backfield.
