Conner (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Conner seems to be scratching and crawling his way to gain clearance for game action. After opening Week 8 prep with back-to-back capped practices, he didn't practice last Friday before the Cardinals ruled him out for this past Sunday's visit to Minnesota. Conner again is starting this week as limited, while fellow running back Darrel Williams (hip) didn't practice and was placed on IR with a new injury, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. With two more sessions to go Thursday and Friday, Conner will aim to do enough to put an end to a three-game absence and join Eno Benjamin and rookie Keaontay Ingram in Arizona's backfield Sunday versus the Seahawks.
