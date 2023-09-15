Conner (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Conner was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, before upgrading to full at the end of the week and telling reporters he felt good after the practice. He played 83 percent of Arizona's snaps on offense last week en route to 19 touches for 70 yards, while backup Keaontay Ingram was seldom-used and finished with minus-four yards on five carries. Conner should be busy again this Sunday against New York.