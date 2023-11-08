The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Conner (knee) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After missing the required four games since being placed on IR on Oct. 10, Conner will have his 21-day practice window opened when first eligible. Depending on how Conner fares over the next three days of practice, he'll have a chance at being activated ahead of Sunday's game versus the Falcons. Quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) also appears set to make his 2023 debut against Atlanta, meaning Arizona's offense could be close to full strength for the first time this season. The Cardinals have leaned on Emari Demercado (toe) in Conner's absence, though the rookie out of TCU wasn't able to play in a Week 9 loss to the Browns due to an injury.