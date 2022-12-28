Conner missed Wednesday's walkthrough due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven TDs during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
More News
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Productive night in OT loss•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Punches in seventh touchdown•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Efficient night in loss•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Scores, tallies 140 yards•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Touchdown saves inefficient effort•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Finds end zone twice in win•