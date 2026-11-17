Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that "there's a chance" that Conner (foot) will return from injured reserve and serve as the Cardinals' starting running back Sunday at Kansas City, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

The Cardinals haven't provided many updates on Conner's status since he was placed on IR with a designation for return following the preseason, but LaFleur offered the most positive news on the running back to date Monday. LaFleur noted that Conner is "trending well" as he works his way back from a right foot/ankle injury that has kept him from playing since Week 3 of last season. The Cardinals have yet to clear Conner to practice, but if he has his 21-day evaluation window opened Wednesday for the start of Week 11 prep, it would leave the door open for him to suit up against the Chiefs. Arizona has an opening for a healthy Conner to carve out a notable role in the backfield, as Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is set to remain on IR for at least two more games.