Conner departed Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a knee injury.

Conner visited the sideline tent early in the second quarter and eventually jogged to the locker room with a team trainer. At the time of his exit, he had turned six carries into 46 yards. Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado likely will be the Cardinals' lead runner with Corey Clement backing him up for as long as Conner is sidelined.