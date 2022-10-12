Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Conner (ribs) is day-to-day, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner exited this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles in the third quarter with a rib issue. In the aftermath, Kingsbury told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that Conner checked out fine, but the team would take a cautious approach with its top running back ahead of Sunday's game in Seattle. Speaking of the backfield, special teamer Jonathan Ward (hamstring) was placed on IR on Wednesday, while Darrel Williams (knee) isn't slated to play Week 6, so Eno Benjamin and rookie sixth-rounder Keaontay Ingram are the only healthy RBs on the active roster.