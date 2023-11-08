The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Conner (knee) has been designated for a return from IR, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Conner has already missed the minimum requisite of four games since being placed on IR, and this transaction officially opens his 21-day practice window. That gives the veteran running back a chance to retake the field as early as Sunday's game versus the Falcons, should he be fully activated prior to the contest. Quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) also has a chance to make his 2023 debut against Atlanta, meaning Arizona's offense could be close to full strength for the first time this season. The Cardinals have leaned on Emari Demercado (toe) in Conner's absence, though he wasn't able to play Week 9 due to an injury.