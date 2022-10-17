Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner sat out Week 6 after not practicing due to a rib injury he picked up a week prior. Fellow running back Darrel Williams (knee), was also ruled out, paving the way for Eno Benjamin (foot) to garner an increased role. However, all three of those backs were listed on Arizona's estimated injury report Monday, though Benjamin was the only one labeled as a limited participant. With the short week ahead of Thursday's matchup against New Orleans, it'll be difficult for Conner or Williams to ramp all the way up to game action, but Tuesday and Wednesday's reports should provide more clarity on how Arizona's running back room will look Week 7.